District Level Elections: Five electoral areas in Cape Coast put on hold

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Dec. 19, GNA – Elections in five Electoral Areas in the Cape Coast Metropolis have been put on hold by the Electoral Commission (EC).

This is because the voting materials of the affected Areas were not included in the materials supplied.

They are Kru town, Turom, Tamesase, University new site (Kwaprow) and Etsifi-Eyifua.

“The Cape Coast Metro Office of the EC is yet to receive ballots papers for these electoral areas,” Mr Robert Asenso, the Metro EC Director, told the Ghana News Agency.

“The ballot papers have not arrived, so we are still waiting, and my men are on the ground.”

He could not ascribe any reason for the challenge; however, he urged the electorate in the affected communities to exercise restraints.

The incumbent Assemblyman, Mr Cole Arthur, an aspirant for the Kru Town Electoral Area, was sad at the turn of events but optimistic of retaining the seat.

Some frustrated electorates appealed to the EC to remedy the situation to enable them to exercise their franchise.

Voting was ongoing at the remaining 40 polling centres as of 9:15hrs.

GNA

