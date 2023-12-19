District Level Election: Three women compete with 59 men in Sissala East

By Mohammed Balu,

Tumu (UWR), Dec. 18, GNA – Three women are contesting to be elected as members to the Sissala East Municipal Assembly out of a total of 62 contestants.

They include Madam Rita Kanton, a teacher, standing in the Kusijan Electoral Area, where she is locking horns with three males, one of whom was a Presiding Member of the Sissala East Assembly, Mr Tohari Luri Jabunmie.

Her colleague Madam Nanzo Dora, also a teacher, is being challenged by three male contestants.

Madam Issifu Zenabu Baku, a Creche teacher, is the third woman hoping to be elected from the same Nyaminjang Electoral Area.

There are 21 electoral areas in the Sissala East Municipality where 62 persons have filed to contest in the District Level Election (DLE).

All three women have pledged to make a difference in the Assembly if elected.

Mr Charles Oteng Bonsra, the Sissala East Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, told the Ghana News Agency that a platform session was organised for the electoral areas for aspirants to present their manifestos.

Meanwhile, Mr Doho Sumaila, the immediate past Presiding Member of the Sissala East Assembly and the National Vice President of the National Association of Local Authorities (NALAG) is beioen contested in the Bujan Electoral Area by Mr Bacholfuo Bein Baga and Mr Donlonzomor Daud Domikania.

Mr Doho is hopeful the electorate would vote for him to continue to give the electoral area a good representation and close the development gap.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

