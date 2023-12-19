WAEC cancels entire results of 839 candidates

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA- The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has cancelled the entire results of 839 candidates for possessing mobile phones in examination halls.

In a statement issued in Accra on Monday, the Council said subject results of 3, 647 candidates were cancelled for bringing foreign materials like prepared notes, text books and printed materials into examination halls.

According to the statement, the results of 4,878 candidates had been blocked for failing to return learning support materials supplied to them by their schools, adding, “such candidates are to contact their schools”.

The Council said it was also withholding the results of 4,280 candidates and the entire results of 1,005 for various suspected offences.

“…Still, some subjects result of candidates from 235 schools have been withheld for collusion and the use of artificial intelligence generated answers. These cases are still under investigation. The withheld results of these candidates may be released or cancelled depending on the outcome of investigations.”

In a statement on the release of the provisional results of 2023 WASSCE results for school candidates, WAEC said it would make available the login details to heads of schools to enable them to access the results of the candidates.

“The results have been posted online and candidates who desire them may access their results at the Council’s websites www.waecgh.org.”

The Council cautioned all stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters, who promised to upgrade their results for a fee.

“Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated using its results verification system. The WAEC QR code can be downloaded and used to verify results.”

A total number of 448,647 candidates made up of 212,453 males and 236, 221feamles from 975 schools sat for the examination.

“This figure is 5.8 per cent higher than the 2022 entry figure of 422,883. A total of 3,404 candidates (0.75 per cent) were absent,” WAEC said.

GNA

