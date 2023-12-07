Dismissed Judge seek redress in court

By Joyce Danso,

Accra, Dec. 7, GNA- Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, a former Circuit Court judge who was dismissed by the Chief Justice for alleged abuse of power and sexual exploitation, has filed a writ at the High Court.

The former judge filed the writ against Chief Justice Getrude Torkornoo, the Judicial Service of Ghana and the Attorney General.

In an application for Judicial Review in relation with Order 55 of CI 47, the former judge is seeking a declaration that his removal from office as Circuit Court Judge contained in a letter signed by the Chief Justice and dated on November 13, 2023, is “unlawful.”

He is also seeking a declaration that both the Disciplinary Committee and the Judicial Council acted “ultra vires” when they made findings of malicious prosecution against him.

The applicant is also seeking a further declaration that the said findings were a patent error of law on the face of record, which should be quashed by the High Court.

One Singari Diana Sadia petitioned the Chief Justice on January 16, 2023, over allegations of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety in a divorce case by the former judge.

The Chief Justice referred the matter to the disciplinary committee of the Judicial Service and after investigations, it was recommended that the applicant (former Judge) should be fired.

The Chief Justice in a letter ordered the applicant to surrender official documents and vehicle to the Judicial Secretary.

Mr. Asiedu, the former Jasikan Circuit Court Judge, in his response, described the allegations against him by the petitioner as false, describing the allegation as a “figment of illusioned imagination” by the petitioner.

The applicant was alleged to have requested money from the petitioner, but he (Mr. Asiedu), claimed that his checks indicated that the petitioner was aided by a staff of the Dambai District Court to write the petition.

