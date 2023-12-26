Christians asked to use Christmas festivities to rededicate their lives to Jesus 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Awudome Tsito (V/R), Dec. 26 GNA – Reverend Samuel Amegboe, Awudome Tsito Area Head Pastor of Assemblies of God Church has called on Christians to use the Christmas festivities to rededicate their lives to Jesus Christ.

“We should also use the occasion to take stock of our Christian lives and make amends,” he said.

Rev. Amegboe made the call through the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Awudome Tsito in the Ho West district.

He appealed to individuals and families to also use the festivities to “build bridges, forgive and reconcile with each other and give peace a chance to rule supreme in their homes and families.”

He was quick to add that peace could only be found in Jesus Christ.

He encouraged them to keep trusting in God and never waiver in their faith even in times of trials and challenges.

Rev. Amegboe noted that, “whatever we are going through as individuals or as a nation, the good news is that we have a Savior in Jesus Christ.”

He entreated his fellow clergymen to desist from always preaching prosperity messages but preach salvation messages to put Christians on the right path.

Rev. Amegboe reiterated the need to shun the get rich attitude that have permeated every fabric of the Ghanaian society adding “this canker has found its way to even the Church.”

