30 Christmas babies get gifts from MTN in Central Region

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec 26, GNA – More than 30 New babies born on the eve of Christmas, have received special hampers from MTN Ghana in the Central Region, on Boxing Day.

The telecommunication company, aside celebrating the newborn babies, also welcomed them into the yellow family.

The gifts worth thousands of cedis included baby diapers, Cussons set, towels, antiseptics, powder, feeding bottles and soap.

The rest were detergents, sponge, wipes, after wash and dresses.

Three Hospitals; Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Apam Government Hospital and Asamankese Government Hospital which is part of MTN region.

Mr Francis Gyan, the Area Sales Manager, MTN Ghana said it formed part of its corporate social responsibility to the public by giving back to the society.

“After His birth, Jesus was gifted by the three wise men, thus, the motivation to sow a seed in the lives of children born on Christmas Day,” he noted.

Mr Gyan indicated that MTN was committed to assisting its customers and country at large to develop.

Mrs Regina Arkaifie, the Human Resource Manager, South, advised the mothers to take good care of their babies.

She told them that giving birth on Christmas eve was a blessing, thus the babies should be well taken care of to achieve their mission on earth.

A new mother, Mrs Patience Hagan, who could not control her joy and emotion expressed gratitude to MTN for the gesture and support.

‘Being my first birth on Christmas eve, I feel blessed and happy to give birth to second Jesus’

She recounted the difficulties she encountered after marriage, saying her baby represented God in her life and thanked God for the miracle.

Madam Mary Kwofie who said it was her ninth birth, also thanked MTN for the gifts and was proud to be part of the beneficiaries of MTN Christmas giveaways.

GNA

