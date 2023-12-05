Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport holds annual general meeting

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah,

Takoradi, Dec. 04, GNA- Mr Mark Amoamah, the President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, (CILT), has highlighted the absolute role that Transportation and logistics play in supporting economic growth and facilitating trade.

Notwithstanding, there was the need to embrace technological advancements that enabled practitioners to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and reduce carbon footprint.

The President was speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Association in Takoradi under the theme: “Innovation and Sustainable Supply Chain and Transport Management: The Role of Technology and Legal Framework”.

The theme reflected the pressing need for industry Practitioners to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of supply chain management.

“As we navigate the challenges posed by globalisation, climate change, and technological advancements, it is crucial that we harness the power of innovation to foster sustainable practices,” Mr Amoamah added.

He said the government’s initiative for prioritising the following tax reliefs for implementation as captured in the 2024 budget as a step in the right direction.

These included, the Eight years import duty waiver on importation of electric vehicles for public transportation, semi-knocked down and completely knocked down Electric Vehicles (EV) imported by registered Assembling companies in Ghana and Two years’ extension of zero rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) on locally assembled vehicles.

These tax reliefs and policy initiatives did not only aim to give significant relief to the private sector, but also to reduce fuel usage and subsequently greenhouse gases, aimed at showing its commitment to reaching net zero carbon emissions, as well as contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 13 on Climate Action, he said.

“To realise the full benefit of these reliefs for the citizenry, we urge the government through the Ministry of Energy to provide enough charging points to sustain the operations of the Electric vehicles,” Mr Amoamah said.

He later called for adherence to ethical principles, social responsibility and the prevailing legal frameworks throughout the supply chain process.

By complying with regulations, “we can maintain safety standards, protect the environment, and cultivate a culture of transparency and accountability”.

This involved responsible sourcing of raw materials, ensuring fair labour practices, promoting environmental sustainability, and maintaining transparency in business operations.

The CILT Ghana had signed a Memorandum of Agreement with GPHA to certify the competence of its trainees in cargo handling equipment to build the human resource capacity base to address the skills shortage in this sector.

Mr Micheal Luguje, the FCILT and the Director of Tema Port also praised the government for the introduction of ICUMS which was substantially delivering on expected benefit of harmonization to advance efficiency in that industry.

He called for a robust legal regime, active cyber security infrastructure and systems to encourage a serene Business environment.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah lauded the professionals for the impact they were making in shaping the future of logistics and supply chain management in the country.

He commended the Institute for its significant contributions to academia, fostering a vital link between industry and education and their efforts in bridging the gap to enrich sectors, ensuring that knowledge and practice evolved hand in hand.

He said the Institute’s role as a policy advisor, influencing governance in the realm of logistics and transport was also crucial, adding that effective policy was crucial for sustainable development.

The Regional Minister hinted that to make the logistics and transport industry competitive on the global stage, the Government was already working assiduously to foster an environment where innovation was nurtured, sustainability is championed, and legal compliance was second nature.

The government had been investing in the improvement of transport infrastructure, including roads, ports, and airports, to facilitate smoother movement of goods and people, and was encouraging public, private partnerships, to attract investment in the logistics and transport sector.

The Minister urged the professionals to embrace technology for logistics management, tracking systems, and e-commerce platforms to improve overall efficiency and transparency in the supply chain.

The infusion of technology into our supply chains and transport systems should be nothing short of revolutionary, saying from automation and artificial intelligence

To block chain and data analytics, to redefined efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

Mr Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources called for capacity building among members in areas of safe transportation, Health, Safety and environmental sustainability.

GNA

