Majority of AU member states have reneged on the Abuja Declaration on Health-SAA President

By Francis Ameyibor

Harare (Zimbabwe), Dec. 5, GNA – Dr. Pagwesese David Parirenyatwa, President, Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA), has revealed that fewer than 10 percent of African Union member states have fulfilled their pledge to allocate 15 percent of their annual budget to enhance the health sector.

African Union member states met in Abuja, Nigeria, in April 2001 and committed to allocating 15 percent of their government budgets to health because more resources were required to address the pressing health challenges of the day, including HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis.

The commitment is referred to as the ‘Abuja Declaration’, and African governments reference this declaration in health sector goals and policy documents. The Abuja Declaration became a rallying call to mobilise more resources from government coffers for the health sector.

Dr. Parirenyatwa, who was speaking at the opening of the 22nd edition of the International Conference on Aids and Sexually Transmitted Infections in Africa (ICASA) in Harare, Zimbabwe, expressed concern that after 22 years of the Abuja Declaration, less than 10 percent of the 55 AU member states are fulfilling their commitment.

The ICASA 2023, which started on December 4, is on the general theme “AIDS is not over: Address inequalities, accelerate inclusion, and innovate.” It is being organised by the Society for AIDS in Africa in collaboration with the government of Zimbabwe and other partners, including the World Health Organisation, the Global Fund, and others.

Dr. Parirenyatwa stressed that, in view of emerging trends and threats, the 2023 ICASA meeting would be a distinctive event. It would focus on the reality that a significant portion of African nations’ HIV-related programmes have historically relied on external donors rather than our governments.

He explained that, as a novelty, the main organisers of the event, the Society for AIDS in Africa, have strategically fixed two high-level meetings (HLM) that will shape the agenda of the conference.

He said the first is being organised with the support of the African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), and it seeks to address the prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) and the Elimination of Newborn Infections in Africa.

The second will convene Ministers of Finance, Ministers of Health, representatives from the Africa Development Bank, and African philanthropists to tackle the issue of domestic financing for the HIV Response, aligning with the United Nations 2025 goals and African Union Agenda 2063 Aspirations.

“We believe these two events will set the tone for the conference by focusing on sustaining the AIDS response, fortifying our healthcare systems, and ensuring health security,” he said.

The President of the Society for AIDS in Africa explained that the main mission of the group was to contribute to the end of HIV/AIDS and emerging diseases.

He said, “It is imperative to examine the impact of COVID-19 on our efforts to combat HIV. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the delivery of life-saving services to vulnerable communities and exacerbated infections”.

Dr. Parirenyatwa said individuals living with HIV who contracted COVID-19 faced significant challenges in managing both conditions.

Additionally, the rise of the Anti-Homophobic Bill in Africa underscores the need for the ICASA 2023 theme, “AIDS is not over: Address Inequities, Accelerate Inclusion, and Innovation.”

“AIDS is not over” encapsulates our focus on understanding the intertwined impacts of HIV and COVID-19 and strategies to mitigate both diseases.

“We want to assure our members and prospective participants that ICASA 2023 is a reality,” he said.

He said the objectives for ICASA 2023 encompass not only addressing HIV but also related diseases such as Tuberculosis, Hepatitis, Malaria, and other infectious diseases.

These objectives include: promoting respect for equity, inclusion, and diversity in disease control and mitigation; increasing and sustaining domestic funding and community engagement; and responding to HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, monkeypox, ebola, and other emerging diseases.

It also includes mitigating the impact of hepatitis, tuberculosis, and malaria through the strengthening of healthcare systems and generating and providing evidence-based data for policy formulation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe opened the 22nd edition of the International Conference on Aids and Sexually Transmitted Infections in Africa (ICASA) in Harare, Zimbabwe, which started on December 4th and is expected to end on December 9th.

Among the high-profile dignitaries who attended the opening section were Ghana’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr. Alexander Grant Ntrakwa, who is a career diplomat with extensive experience in multilateral diplomacy, as well as some African diplomats, Civil Society Organisations working in the health sector, and the donor community in Zimbabwe.

GNA

