At least twelve killed in police action against Paraguay prison gang

Buenos Aires, Dec. 19, (dpa/GNA) – At least twelve people were killed in a police operation against a criminal gang in Paraguay’s largest detention centre.

Eleven inmates and a police officer were killed in the Tacumbú prison in the capital Asunción when security forces stormed the overcrowded prison, Paraguay police said on Monday.

After hours of fighting, the police regained control of the prison. The officers confiscated firearms, ammunition and explosives.

The Rotela clan crime syndicate is said to have largely controlled the prison beforehand.

According to media reports, the police discovered fighting dogs, roosters for cockfighting and a small supermarket in the cells. In addition, almost 50 women were apparently being held illegally in the prison.

After the operation, around 700 prisoners were transferred to other prisons, including the powerful gang leader Armando Rotela.

Many prisons in Latin America are controlled by crime syndicates. Imprisoned gang bosses often control the business of their criminal organizations from detention.

In most cases, the security forces merely ensure that the prisoners remain in the prisons. They are largely left to their own devices within the walls.

GNA

