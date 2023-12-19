UGBS Alumni Group of 1998 Commissions CCTV Cameras for School

Accra, Dec.18, GNA – The 1998-Alumni year group of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has commissioned 32 Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the school as part of their 25th anniversary celebration.

The CCTV cameras have ten (10) terabytes of recording space which can hold information for one year.

Mr. Stephen Perdison, the king (leader of the group), in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, said the gesture was to tighten up security on campus.

The presentation, he said was a legacy and an appreciation to the school for the impact made in their lives.

The Silver Jubilee celebration on theme: “25 Years of God’s Goodness: Walking the Years Ahead with God” saw the Members and participants remember and pray in a moment of silence for the souls of their mates who had lost their lives.

Professor Justice N. Bawole, the Dean of UGBS, expressed gratitude to the Alumni for their generous gesture.

He said the commissioning of the CCTV cameras was one of the most significant supports the school had ever received, adding that it would aid in ending campus attacks and robberies.

Recounting the challenges of the school, he encouraged the group to take care of their health and be active always to continue supporting the school.

He appealed to the Alumni to help prepare the students for the future and job market by giving them internship opportunities at their various workplaces and consider UGBS whenever they thought of exercising their corporate social responsibilities.

The team also recognised and surprised the four professors in their midst who are still serving their alma mater (UGBS) with plaques.

They are Professor Mohammed Amidu -the Department of Accounting, Professor Joshua Y. Abor- the Department of Finance, Professor Ernest Y. Tweneboah-Koduah and Professor Robert Ebo Hinson, from the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship.

The celebration was crowned with a dinner party in Accra with the Dean of UGBS, Prof. Justice N. Bawole together with some faculty and staff of UGBS joining the 1998-year group for the celebration.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

