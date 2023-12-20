Assembly Member, Unit Committee Members at Natriku Electoral Area in Shai-Osudoku District elected unopposed

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA – Candidates who contested the District Level Elections (DLE) for the Natriku Electoral Area in the Shai-Osudoku District have been elected unopposed, the Electoral Commission has said.

Madam Mavis Emefa Gyimah, District Electoral Officer, Shai-Osudoku District, said, the six candidates were not challenged on the day of the elections because some other candidates withdrew from the contest, which automatically gave them the slot.

“There were two candidates for the Assembly Member position and eight candidates for the Unit Committee positions and after the withdrawals, people in the community never filed nominations even after we reopened nominations,” she said.

Madam Gyimah said though announcements of the reopening of nominations as prescribed by the electoral laws guiding the DLE were made earlier, members of the community never came up for it.

“Elections were not held in the Natriku Electoral Area. Mr Dordoe Ignatius Godfred, the incumbent Assembly Member who sought re-election, Mr Amartey Alex Kasibia, Adodoadzi Ibrahim, Akorli Philip Kwaku, Hogoh William and Nyamedor Beatrice who stood as Unit Committee Members were duly elected after the withdrawals,” she said.

Natriku Electoral Area, located within the Osudoku enclave has six Polling Stations with a voter population of 1, 831.

The Shai-Osudoku District has 22 Electoral Areas with a voter population of 54, 842.

GNA

