Artists/craftsmen in STMA share challenges  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, Dec. 10, GNA – Artists and craftsmen within the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Area have expressed concerns about the lack of governmental support in shaping the fortunes of their critical sector for national economic growth.

The artists and craftsmen; predominantly utilizing wood, metals, and canes, create content reflecting past events, abstract occurrences, ancestral history, victories, challenges, and lessons for the present generation.

However, they faced challenges in adopting new technologies, upgrading workspaces, and acquiring the financial means to purchase materials to advance their craft.

During a co-creation workshop organized under the auspices of the European Union-funded Twin Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project (TCSPP), the group leader lamented the lack of support systems for industry practitioners and the general attitude of Ghanaians towards indigenous arts and crafts.

The workshop aimed to develop strategies and market linkages, positioning the sector as a pillar of the “Transactional Cultural Exchange” component of the project.

This multi-stakeholder initiative seeks to establish a lasting relationship between key stakeholders in STMA and the city of Palermo, Italy.

Mr. Isaac Aidoo, the TCSPP Coordinator, emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge to promote STMA, drawing inspiration from Palermo’s success in the arts industry.

Mr Ebenezer Ackom, the Metro Director for the Centre for National Culture, highlighted the deplorable working conditions of industry players and stressed the urgent need to uplift their status.

He pointed out their crucial role in preserving culture and institutional heritage.

Mr Francesco Champagna, the Honorary Consular for Ghana in the Sicily Region and President of the Ghana Sicily Business Forum encouraged artists to infuse meaning and historical information into their work.

He urged them to tell stories, especially for the younger generation, enabling them to learn about past events and cultural heritage.

GNA

