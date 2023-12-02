Ajumako Chief appeals for soft loans, agric inputs for Central Region Farmers

By Prince Acquah

Ajumako (C/R), Dec 02, GNA – Okokodrufo Ogyeabuo Nana Kwamena Hamma Ababio, the Ajumako Omanhen, has appealed to the government for soft loans and other agricultural inputs for farmers in the Central Region to expand their capacity and boost food production.

He said the region’s large tracts of fertile land, coupled with the favourable rain pattern put it in the best position to feed the entire country especially with staples like yam, plantain, and cocoyam.

Speaking at the regional celebration of the 39th Farmers’ Day in Ajumako, on the theme: “Delivering smart solutions for sustainable food security and resilience,” Ogyeabuo Ababio observed that the cost of farming and inadequate support systems was a major impediment in achieving food sufficiency.

He said government could, for instance, absorb the cost of preparing the lands for cultivation which he said consumed a chunk of the farmers’ capital.

“Less an acre of land costs GHC300.00 to clear over here. But with this support, we will be able to produce enough to feed ourselves all year.

“In fact, this will augment the government Planting for Food and Jobs policy,” he said, adding that storage facilities should be provided for every District to avoid post-harvest losses.

He also appealed to the government to fix feeder roads in the region to enable farmers easily cart their foods to the market centres.

He was optimistic that such interventions would make farming in the region more attractive and mitigate the incidence of youth exodus to the bigger cities in search of greener pastures.

“We have the land and so all that is left for us is to take advantage of the favourable weather patterns to ensure the availability of food in our country,” he stated.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and it employs about 60 per cent of our population, and so if we make it work, 60 per cent of our problems is solved,” he added.

Mr George Lawson, a lecturer and journalist from the Awutu Senya District, was adjudged the overall best farmer of the Central Region while Madam Charity Fiwonu from the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem District emerged the overall best fisher.

In all, the region awarded 13 farmers and fishers including the best female farmer and the best cocoa farmer.

