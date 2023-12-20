AFCON 2023: 11 local players make way into Chris Hughton’s 55-man provisional squad 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec.18, GNA – Chris Hughton, Head Coach of the Black Stars is keeping an eye on 11 home-based players ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast next year.

These players were drawn from Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC, Accra Great Olympics, Dreams FC and Nations FC.

They were Jonathan Sowah, Hamidu Abdul Fatawu, Abdulai Nuredeen, Derrick Fordjour, Felix Kyei, John Duku Antwi, Godfred Kingsley Atuahene, Richmond Lamptey, Emmanuel Antwi, Benjamin Asare and Razak Simpson.

With 23 days to the start of the continental showpiece, there are controversies as to which of these players would join the Black Stars train to Ivory Coast and whether they would be given the opportunity to exhibit their talents on the biggest stage in Africa.

Some local players who featured in previous tournaments found it difficult to enjoy playing time despite being in top form for their respective clubs.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar had the likes of Asante Kotoko shot-stopper Danlad Ibrahim and former Hearts of Oak man Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who enjoyed their individual experiences on the bench.

The narrative is gradually changing under Coach Chris Hughton who recently handed Medeama SC’s Jonathan Sowah and Hamidu Abdul Fatawu call-ups to prove their worth in the just ended pre-AFCON friendlies and the World Cup qualifiers.

The other players are Bernard Tekpetey, Ashimeru Majeed, Opoku Nicholas, Joseph Larweh Attamah, Osman Bukari, Kpozo Patrick, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Lawrence Atinka Zigi, Ransford Yeboah Konigsduffer, Joseph Paintsil, Thomas Partey, Alidu Seidu,Wontah Hafiz Konkoni, Andre Ayew, Edmund Addo, Dennis Odoi, Jerome Opoku and Mohammed Kudus.

The rest are Tariq Lamptey, Benjamin Tetteh, Daniel Amartey, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Baba Iddrisu, Richard Ofori, Solomon Brandon Michael Thomas-Asante, Ernest Nuamah, Salis Abdul Samed, Inaki Williams, Alexander Djiku, Antoine Semenyo, Stephen Ambrosius, Elisha Owusu, Nuhu Adams Kasim , Baba Rahman, Joseph Wollacot, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah, Schindler Kingsley,Baidoo Michael, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Yaw Yeboah,Andrew Kyere-Yiadom and Forson Amankwah.

Ghana is caged in Group B with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

