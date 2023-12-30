Aduana Royal Family of Sefwi Anhwiaso gets new Abusuapanin 

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako, GNA

Sefwi Pataboso (WN/R), Dec. 30, GNA – Mr Kwabena Obeng, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K.P.S. Company Limited, dealers in mining equipment, has been enstooled as the Head of the Aduana Royal Family (Abusuapanin) of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area.

With the stool name Nana Kwabena Obeng Il, he is to act on behalf of his elder brother, Nana Kofi Kyem II, who has a health condition.

Abusuapanin Obeng, also the new chief of Pataboso, was outdoored at a colourful ceremony with customs and tradition at play, attended by Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll, Abakomahene, Nana Kojo Somiah ll, Krontihene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, and Nana Kofi Anarfi ll, among others.

Nana Kyem advised the new Family Head to be submissive, humble and respectful to his Chief, elders and the people.

He asked him to serve diligently and with integrity, and also learn the traditions of the family to enable him to leave a good legacy as Abusuapanin.

Nana Kyem called on his family and members of the Anhwiaso Traditional Council to give him their full support and respect him as their Abusuapanin.

He urged them to unite for peace and development.

The new Family Head, Nana Obeng, in brief remarks expressed appreciation to his elder brother, the family and members of the Anhwiaso Traditional Council and Sefwi Pataboso for the honour done him.

He pledged his commitment to cooperating with the chiefs and all stakeholders to facilitate infrastructural development of the area.

GNA

