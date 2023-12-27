Accra Circuit Court Six falling apart 

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Dec. 27, GNA – The ceiling of Circuit Court six in Accra, which got damaged a couple of years ago, is yet to be fixed.

The removal of the ceiling has created an opening where the judge sits, with lizards watching over proceedings through the space.

The situation also makes the courtroom extremely hot at noon.

According to a court official, the situation had been reported to authorities, but no action had been taken.

Some floor tiles were also broken, he added.

The broken tiles make noise and disrupts court sessions when stepped on, the GNA observed.

Meanwhile, two structures that housed the 12 circuit courts are being renovated.

Some court rooms and registries have also been supplied with equipment, including printers and scanners.

GNA

