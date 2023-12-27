Two government hospitals in Sunyani record nine Christmas deliveries 

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Dec. 27, GNA – The Sunyani Teaching and the Sunyani Municipal Hospitals celebrated the arrival of nine newborns on Christmas day, with six females and three males.

The Teaching Hospital welcomed four deliveries, while the Municipal Hospital had five, but the births at the former included three cesarean sections.

The Teaching Hospital’s first delivery, a female occurred at 0640 hours on Monday, December 25, while the last delivery occurred at 1220 hours (about 1 month 3 weeks).

But the Municipal Hospital’s first birth, a male happened at 1225 hours and the last birth was recorded at 1405 hours.

As of 1130 hours on Sunday, December 24, the Sunyani Teaching Hospital had recorded four births whereas at about the same time on Tuesday, December 26, three deliveries had been recorded.

The Municipal Hospital, however, had one delivery on Sunday, December 24 and three deliveries as of 1215 hours on Tuesday, December 26.

Mrs Vivian Kumah, the second-in-charge at the Spontaneous Vaginal Delivery (SVD) ward of the Sunyani Teaching Hospital in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) advised pregnant women to cooperate with the midwives to ensure successful deliveries.

She emphasised the importance of confiding in the midwives and nurses regarding any concerns during pregnancy.

In a related interview, Mrs Akosua Nkansah, a staff Midwife at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital, gave the same advice and urged pregnant women to prepare adequately for their hospital visits.

She underscored the need for them to have basic delivery items to avoid any inconvenience during and after delivery.

GNA

