Hope for Future Generations, GHS and AIDS Commission intensify education on HIV, distribute test kits 

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Ho, Dec. 16, GNA – The Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Ghana AIDS Commission, has intensified public education on HIV during the Sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair.

They also tested patrons and exhibitors for HIV and AIDS, educated and distributed HIV self-test kits to enable people test themselves at the comfort of their homes.

It was also to distribute Behaviour Communication Change materials and distribute condoms to patrons.

Ms Rita Lodonu, Project Officer of HFFG, said a total of 375 kits were distributed to 174 males and 201 females.

She said about 42 people were assisted to do the test at the venue since they were not too sure they would be able to do the test alone at home and interpret the results properly.

Mrs Mary Naa Asheley Anyomi, Volta Regional Coordinator, Ghana AIDS Commission/TSU, said an estimated16,996 HIV/AIDS persons were living with the disease in the Volta region as the close of 2022.

She said majority, constituting 68 per cent of the estimated HIV population could be found in nine districts within the region, namely, Ho, Hohoe, Ketu South, Ho West, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Keta, South Tongu and Kpando Municipality.

The region further recorded 730 new HIV infections for all ages within the period and young people between ages 15 and 24, accounting for 12.05 per cent.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

