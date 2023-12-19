African Arts, Crafts and Gift Fair to open Wednesday 

Accra, Dec 19, GNA – The tenth African Arts, Crafts and Gift Fair is set to be launched and opened on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.



The Fair will be held at the AACD African Market adjacent to the A and C Mall, East Legon.



The “Gift Fair” will attract exhibitors and vendors displaying masks, figural sculptures, artefacts, metal works, African textiles and prints, basketries, ceramics, potteries, wood carvings, antiques, and gold weights.



It will also showcase jewelleries, bead works, necklaces, bags, hats, shoes, cosmetics, paintings, and generally African products to reposition African art concepts in the local and international arena.



The organisers are expected to use conscious engagement with artisans, hoteliers, and restaurateurs to serve local food and beverages and use local artefacts, furniture, and fixtures in the interior decoration of real estate and hospitality outlets to reduce the import component of input for the operation of businesses in the sector.



The African Arts Gift Fair was developed around the 2000’s owing to research carried out by the CEO, Mr. Stanley Felten.



The discoveries of the research led to the unearthing and development of artefacts that can be used to gain a concrete understanding of the historical and cultural significance and values, unique traditions, and communication in the societies and ethnic groupings of Africans.



This year’s edition is under the theme: “African Renaissance: Adding a touch of African pride and uniqueness to every home or office,” and expected to attract some Ministers of State.



The campaign for AACD-African Market is to promote the patronage of made-in-Ghana products for the growth of the artefacts, tourism, and hospitality industries.



Ghana’s handicraft industry has huge potential to meet the ever-growing global market demands, as the industrial art and craft sub-sector contributed a total of $30,630,413 (1.08 percent) of Ghana’s non-traditional exports (NTEs) earnings in 2020.



The figure represents an increase of 110.88 percent from $14,524,610 in 2019 and is attributed to the increasing demand for made-in-Ghana ceramic products and expansion in the capacity of production plants.



However, it appears revenue from Ghana’s handicraft industry is in danger of declining as a result of some challenges faced by exporters of handicrafts, with financial constraints at the top of the challenges.



Experts have called for strategies such as offering cheaper loans, encouraging equity investment, encouraging the use of commission agents, and offering business management training needs, including using local celebrities or brand ambassadors to champion artefacts worldwide.



Past Fairs have achieved major strides, particularly the 8th edition, which occasioned the organisation of the subsequent Ghana Fair France.



The Foire de Paris Expo, which was spearheaded by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, had Miss Ghana 2006 winner, Miss Iren Dwomoh, as its ambassador.

GNA

