‘100KForGhana’ provides medical care for Central Tongu residents 

Mafi-Adidome (V/R), Dec 30, GNA -‘100KForGhana,’ a Non- Governmental Organisation, (NGO), has undertaken free health screening for residents of Central Tongu to ensure they enjoyed good personal health.

The NGO focuses on ensuring better access to healthcare, education, personal development, and improving the social economy across Ghana.

The exercise, the third in a series after the maiden one in 2021, was, among other things, to check the health status of residents and provide the necessary treatment.

The people were screened for Blood Pressure (BP), Body Mass Index (BMI), Blood Glucose, and eye defects among other ailments.

It was also an opportunity to bring the community together to fraternize as part of the Christmas festivities.

Mr Enoch Antwi, the Director and Founder of the organisation, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA)that the organisation remained focused on Impact Funding Initiatives across various industrial sectors in Ghana.

“Our mission is to create a thriving economy by providing meaningful job opportunities and better access to healthcare, education, and personal development for Ghanaians,” he said.

He revealed that the NGO would continue to engage the youth to give them some form of skills training.

Mr Antwi said any support from individuals and groups in Ghana and the diaspora was welcomed.

“A 100K is a symbolic number and my very minimum estimation tells me we have more than 100,000 people who can contribute to our organisation for the needed job creation and infrastructure development of our country.”

Dr Sarah Davies, a Medical Doctor at the Pediatric Unit, 37 Military Hospital, who joined the team, told the GNA that blood pressure remained an issue, which called for action to address.

She urged residents to take advantage of the Health Insurance Policy to regularly check their health status.

Togbe Agu Asamoah-Koenta III, chief of Mafi-Dove, who represented Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, the ‘Dufia’ of Mafi-Adidome, commended the organisers for their continuous show of love to his people.

“I may say you are the representative of Jesus Christ. We appreciate your support and love for our communities,” he said.

He tasked residents of the various communities to prioritise their health needs and called for more support in future endeavours.

Residents came from Adidome and surrounding villages such as Awakpedome, Bakpa, Tsawla, and Amelekope.

They were provided free drugs while their health insurance cards were renewed.

The event saw hundreds of participants at the Adidome Old District Assembly premises, with some of the beneficiaries commending the organisers for the intervention.

