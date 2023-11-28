Ya-Na presents food items to flood victims of Volta and Savannah regions

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) Nov 28, GNA – Ya-Na Abukari II, the overlord of Dagbon and his subjects have presented 300 bags of maize, 100 bags of rice to the victims of the spillage in volta region and 100 bags of maize to the victims of Bulpe in the savanna region.

Zangbalun Na. Dr. Yakubu, a sub-chief at Dagbon made the presentation on behalf of the Overlord at the Gbewaa palace in Yendi Municipality of northern region.

Ya-Na said it was his widow’s mite and promised to give more, if the situation continued that way, and would through another round of silver collection from their communities arrange another shipment.

He extended their sympathy to the people of Volta Region and Buipe in the Savanna Region for the colossal loss of property and livelihoods due to the spillage of the Akosombo dam.

According to Ya-Na, the solution to the problems caused by the spillage was beyond the capabilities of the people affected and called on the government and other benevolent organizations to continue to do more to speed up the recovery process.

He said since they were mainly farmers, he had tasked his chiefs to arrange some food stuff for shipment to their brothers in need indicating that some of his Members of Parliament (MPs) who had contributed to organize food and transport included Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam (ANTA) MP for Karaga and Minister of State at the Presidency under the Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Alhassan Tampuli, MP for Gushegu and CEO of National Petroleum Authority and Alhaji Haruna Iddirisu former Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South.

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu who received the items on behalf of the victims said Ya-Na’s invitation to them came as a surprise, meaning the King of Dagbon did not only care for only his subjects, but had the heart for others beyond his jurisdiction.

He, on behalf of the victims commended the Ya-Na for the feat.

Mr. Ablakwa said the spillage of Akosombo to the lower volta basin affected 39,000 people with 12,600 people from North Tongu, 1,500 houses damaged, 53 schools destroyed with people losing their homes, farms, shops among others.

He said a similar disaster happened 60 years ago.

He called on Ghanaians to team up and find solutions to the issue and reassured Ya-Na that the food items would get to the beneficiaries with transparency as they had put in structures to take care of the distributions of items for all.

He said the good will support by Ghanaians including Chief Imam gave them hope that they were not alone.

The Gonja Youth Association in Yendi received the food items on behalf of Buipe Victims.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf, Yendi Municipal Chief Executive and Regional Deputy Director of NADMO Iddirisu Abubakari Ziblim were present at the occasion.

Mr. Samuel Ablakwa was accompanied by Togbe Azagba iv-Queen Mother of Battor, Monklalo Agbohla Dorfor Traditional area, and Manklalo Borbordzi, Bator Traditional Area

In related development, the Dagomba chief of America Na Mohammed Umar said they had supported the Dagbon Development Fund with $25,000 for the construction of the new Gbewaa Palace in Yendi. He said Ya-Na, the Overlord of Dagbon sent Kara Na Abubakari Natogmah to America for that purpose.

The members of the Dagbon Development Fund Alhaji Sherif Mahama (Savanna) and Alhaji Abdul Rahman Kambodia were also present at the occasion.

GNA

