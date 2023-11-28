Kumawu MP Supports schools in the constituency

By Amina Shamudeen

Kumawu (Ash), Nov. 28, GNA – Mr Ernest Yaw Anim, Member of Parliament for Kumawu has donated quantities of books and furniture to some schools in the constituency.

The donation was part of efforts by the MP to provide the needed logistics and equipment to help promote quality education delivery in the area.

He had previously donated about five hundred desks to some schools in the area.

Speaking at a short ceremony to present the items, Mr Anim encouraged other schools who had furniture deficits to submit a request to him for assistance.

He urged students to work hard to achieve success in the future and emphasised that they could become successful individuals only when they worked hard.

Mr Anim pledged to reward BECE candidates with outstanding results with items such as chop boxes and trunks to continue their SHS education.

The MP said he planned to support this year’s farmers’ day in the district with farming machinery, fertilizers, and others to encourage farmers in the area to continue to work hard to provide food for the people.

Earlier, the MP inaugurated an administrative office at Oyoko to provide conducive place where people in the constituency could reach and interact with him.

He said it was important to undertake actions that benefit both the individual and the nation.

Mr Anim stressed the need for unity among the people, saying uniting factors were more significant things that divided them.

He expressed gratitude for the love and support shown to him, acknowledging that, there were a lot of challenges and problems within the constituency, but with unity of purpose of all community members they could address them.

The MP pointed out that the construction of the office was a demonstration of his commitment to offer open door policy and transparent leadership to enhance good governance in the area.

He said the office would help him manage and executive projects that promoted progress and uplift the welfare of the communities in the area.

Mr Samuel Addai Agyekum, District Chief Executive for Sekyere Kumawu praised the MP for his outstanding leadership shown in the short period of assuming office.

He said despite being in office for less than six months, the MP was demonstrating his resolve to work to improve the living conditions of the people in the area.

Mr Agyekum said the MP actions and initiatives reflected his determination to prioritize the growth and development of his constituency, adding that, his relentless efforts, aimed at providing better opportunities and enhance the overall well-being of the people he represented.

He called on the people to continue to support the MP and the district to develop and implement policies and programmes that would enhance their living standards.

GNA

