WHO: 20 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are no longer in operation



Geneva, Nov. 10, (dpa/GNA) – Twenty of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are no longer in operation due to heavy bombardment, destruction and the lack of medical supplies, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Even hospitals that are still running are only doing so on an emergency basis, with many lacking enough disinfectants, anaesthetics or electricity to provide regular care for patients.

Some hospitals that are still running have twice as many patients as beds, said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris.

The WHO received reports on Friday of intense fighting around the Shifa hospital but has no information about the level of damage, Harris said.

The Shifa hospital, the only one with a paediatric ward, has young patients who are in intensive care or who need dialysis.

Any interruption to their care would be life-threatening for the children, she said.

WHO’s comments came after reports of fighting near Shifa and other hospitals by Palestinian media and Hamas.

The director of Al-Shifa Hospital, Muhammad Abu Salamiya, told reporters in Gaza, “Israel is targeting Al-Shifa Hospital for the fourth time today. The outpatient clinics building was targeted and bombed, where we were receiving emergency cases and displaced people.” He said large numbers of peole were killed and injured.

Israel’s army said it was checking the reports.

The Israeli military reported attacks in the Hamas “military neighbourhood” near the Shifa hospital on Thursday. Soldiers fought battles with dozens of terrorists in the area, it added, saying tunnels and rocket manufacturing factories had been destroyed there.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has called the area the heart of Hamas’ intelligence and operational activities.

GNA

