UN rights chief urges end to use of highly explosive weapons on Gaza



Geneva/Amman, Nov. 10, (dpa/GNA) – The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has called on Israel to immediately stop firing highly explosive weapons on densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip, as part of its efforts to eliminate the Hamas extremist movement.

“Considering the predictable high level of civilian casualties and the wider scale of destruction of civilian objects, we have very serious concerns that these amount to disproportionate attacks in breach of IHL [international humanitarian law],” he said during a visit to the Jordanian capital Amman.

He had previously referred to “war crimes” on both sides of the Israel-Hamas war, following a visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

Specifically he was referring to the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israeli communities on October 7, and Israel’s counter-attacks on Gaza.

The situation in Gaza was dire, he said.

“I heard from Israeli human rights defenders, deeply distressed and outraged by the plight of civilians in Gaza. They were also disturbed by what this is doing to Israel,” he said.

“Enduring peace and security cannot be delivered by the exercise of fury and pain against people who have no responsibility for the crimes that were committed,” Türk said.

“The solution to this situation is the end of the occupation and full respect for the right to self determination for Palestinans,” he added.

