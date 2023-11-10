Narcotics Control Commission expands school clubs to bolster anti-drug campaign

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Nov. 10, GNA – The Eastern Regional Office of the Narcotics Control Commission has expanded its drug awareness clubs in both basic and second cycle schools to a total of 111 in the Eastern region.

This aims to empower more students to become peer educators, providing them with the information and competencies to deal with the persistent problem of drug abuse and its harmful effects.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ms. Irene Okyere, the officer in charge of the Drug Awareness Club in the Eastern Regional Office of the Narcotics Control Commission, said a total of 111 schools, including both basic and senior high schools, will accommodate more than 5,000 student members.

Drug abuse involves the illicit use of drugs or the improper use of prescription medications, leading to potential detrimental effects on the nervous system and behaviour.

Ms. Okyere stated that the clubs would provide the students with a comprehensive understanding of the negative impact of drug use on the human body.

Given this, members of the drug awareness club are provided with manuals that cover a wide range of topics to help them become more resourceful and independent.

The topics include goal setting, leadership, self-management skills, career guidance, communication, decision-making, and social skills.

She highlighted the advantages for Club members and representatives in different schools, such as the unique travel opportunities.

These experiences not only expose students to new things but also contribute to the growth of the Clubs’ activities.

The Narcotics Control Commission’s research has shown that young people frequently rely on their peers for advice and support and claims that young people who struggle with drug addiction frequently succumb to unfavourable peer influence and curiosity.

Ms. Okyere said that the Narcotics Commission was working together with district assemblies, Members of Parliament, and the Ghana Education Service to carry out and intensify the drug awareness campaign.

“Also, we have been receiving learning materials on drugs from the DrugFreeWorld organisation in the United States of America and South Africa,” she added.

“We are calling on parents, philanthropists, and other organisations to support us in the fight against drug abuse.”

She conveyed the Commission’s gratitude to Mr. Kennedy Osei-Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru constituency, Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea, Member of Parliament for Kyebi constituency, and the District Chief Executive of Abuakwa North District Assembly for their valuable support.

At present, the Commission’s ‘Drug Awareness Club Unit’, led by Ms. Okyere, is actively conducting an educational tour to attract more students to join the Club.

The unit has successfully established clubs in 96 schools across the Eastern Region, including both basic and senior high schools. The Clubs boasts a membership of over 5000 students from a variety of schools within the Region.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

