Western Regional Rent Control Office records 610 cases in eleven months  

By Gladys Abakah/Patricia Dadzie

Takoradi, Nov. 29, GNA- Mr Courage Cornelius Sonu, the Principal Executive Officer of the Western Regional Rent Control Department, says the department has recorded and handled 610 rent cases between January and November this year.

According to him, 43 of the cases were referred to the court for settlement while 567 were being handled by the department.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, in Takoradi, he explained that some of the cases that came to the department were on claims, rent arrears, unlawful rent increment, recovery of possession, nuisance and rent assessment.

Mr Sonu said: “The department is to address cases amicably between parties, and that cases are only referred to the court when both parties involved feel dissatisfied with the department’s judgement.”

Touching on the Rent Control Act, the Principal Executive Officer said the Act only made provision for house owners to charge an advance payment for a maximum of six months, “but the landlords and tenants turn out to flout the law and make their own agreement which violates the law”.

According to him, the department had proposed a law to increase the advance payment duration from six to 12 months, however, authorities were yet to accept it.

“What we are saying is that landlords after building their houses, ought to come to the rent control department and register vacant premises as well as register tenants who wish to occupy their premises to avoid future disagreements”, Mr Sonu stated.

He encouraged house owners and tenants to always comply with the Rent Control Act to help preserve peace in their various houses.

