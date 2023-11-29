Aspiring Assembly Members in Sunyani Municipality highlight their visions   

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, Nov. 29, GNA – Some aspirants contesting the upcoming District Level Elections (DLEs) in the Sunyani Municipality have highlighted their visions and aspirations to improve the lives of their respective constituents.



In accordance with the District Level Elections Regulations, 2015 (C.I. 89), the Electoral Commission would conduct the District Level Elections on the 19th of December.

This follows the expiration of the term of the Assembly and Unit Committee Members on the 17th of December.



Generally, the enthusiasm of the electorate characterising the Elections in the municipality remained low, some of the aspirants were lacing their boots to reach out to the masses to woo their votes and represent them in the Assembly.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on their visions and aspirations, the aspirants called on the Electoral Commission to intensify public education for the electorate to understand and appreciate the need to participate in the DLEs.



Mr Kingsley Kusi Appiah, an aspiring Assembly Member for the Ankobea Electoral Area in the Municipality, called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to find innovative ways of waste management.



He said the nation could derive optimum benefit if the various MMDAs remained innovative and properly managed and recycled plastic waste for other purposes.



Outlining his vision for the Electoral Area, Mr Appiah noted “Countries elsewhere needed the quantities of waste we generate here for other useful purposes.”



“This is why I am desiring to represent my constituents at the Assembly so that I can build partnerships and bring on board innovative ways to manage our plastic waste for the benefit of the people,” he stated.



Mr Appiah also expressed concern about the rising youth unemployment in the municipality and appealed to the electorate to vote for him so that he could seek support elsewhere and inspire the unemployed youth to engage in employable skills training and trade.



Another Aspirant for the Ankobea Electoral Area, Mr Bernard Sabi-Mensah, also expressed concern about deplorable access roads in the municipality, which he added remained one of the immediate needs of the people.



“I would support the Municipal Assembly to devise strategic and innovative ways to generate revenue so that it would not over-rely on the central government for funds to reshape our bad roads,” he stated.



Mr Sabi-Mensah, popularly known as “Wofa K” also expressed worry about the indiscriminate dumping and poor management of waste in the municipality, saying “We all need to support the Assembly to properly manage plastic waste for our own benefit.”



According to Mr Abdul Ikad Issah, an Aspirant for the Zongo Electoral Area, he had prioritized health, education, vocational skills, security, and unity.



He said he had even begun igniting the communal labour spirit of the constituents, saying through unity and communal labour, the people could identify their pressing needs and undertake self-help projects to tackle their challenges.



The electoral area could attract the attention and support from the government and other development partners if the electorate initiates self-help projects, Mr Issah stated.



Mr Peter Twumasi, another aspirant contesting at the Mireku Electoral Area indicated he had started mobilizing the youth to evacuate a heap of refuse dump at Abesim and engaged a private electrician who was working to improve the poor lighting system in the area.



When giving the nod, Mr Twumasi promised to lobby and provide scholarships to identify needy, but brilliant students in the area to further their education.

