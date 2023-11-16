Vetting of NPP’s aspirants for parliamentary candidacy underway in Ho 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Nov. 15, GNA – The vetting of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) aspirants for parliamentary candidateship has begun in Ho, in the Volta Region.

The National Executive Committee of the Party set November 14 to 16, 2023 for vetting of the aspirants across the country.

A total of 14 aspirants from six constituencies are expected to go through the process on the first day.

The constituencies expected to be vetted on day one included Keta, Ketu South, Akatsi South, North Tongu, South Tongu and Central Tongu.

Some party faithful are seen at the venue to offer support to their preferred candidates.

The process, as observed by the Ghana News Agency, has been smooth so far.

