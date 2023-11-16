Theresa Kufuor lived and demonstrated communal faith – Catholic Priest

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Nov. 16, GNA – The Very Rev Father Ebenezer Akesseh, Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Church, says the late Theresa Kufuor lived and demonstrated communal faith, a path to collective development citizens must emulate.

He said the former First Lady had an overriding zeal and commitment to care for society and make it a better place.

“The beauty of life comes not through how we celebrate our victories, but how we go through the troubles of life. And in her case, her faith never waded. She believed in community progress and development and lived that faith,” Rev Fr Akesseh said.

He said this at a Vigil Mass held in memory of Mrs Theresa Kufuor at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Cantonment, Accra, which attracted families, friends, sympathisers, State and Government officials.

In a homily, Rev Fr Akesseh said human beings faced crosses (challenges) as they navigated the journey of life, and that what was important was how one carried the cross to bring glory to God and mankind.

“People think faith is only personal and not communal, she is telling us that real faith is more communal before it becomes personal. The community dimension of faith is important as your personal exercise of it. That is what she left for us. We can learn a few things,” he said.

He urged Christians to show their faith, adding that “when God raises you high, blesses the work of your hands, elevate you to a certain position, don’t let your faith suffer”.

“Sometimes we hold onto life as if life is all there’s. Let’s go of the things of the world. When our late mother was surrounded with so much power, her humility was key, and she exercised it for the benefit of the poor and the marginalised,” Rev Fr Akesseh said.

The solemn mass was also attended by some distinguished personalities, including Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff, Mr Olusegun Obasanjo, a former President of Nigeria.

GNA

