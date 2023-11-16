Trinity Women’s Fellowship donates to Pantang Hospital

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, Nov. 16, GNA – The Trinity Women’s Fellowship of the Trinity United Church, Legon, has donated some items to the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital in Accra.

The items include packs of cooked food, bags of rice, toiletries, mosquito nets, used clothing, detergents, bathing soaps and sanitary pads.

The donation was part of the Women’s Fellowship’s regular donations to the less privileged and vulnerable groups in society.

Dr Mrs Patience Anim- Hughes, President of the Trinity Women’s Fellowship, said based on their theme for the year, “Christ in Us, the Hope of Glory”, the Fellowship decided to share the glory with the female patients of the Hospital.

She said according to the paramedics, many psychiatry patients had no families attending to them, hence, the decision to spend some time with them with some gifts.

“They are women just like us and it is just by grace that we are able and fit so we have come to empathise with them. We have come to let them know that they are not lost. In a moment of time they shall be restored.”

Mrs Eunice Schandorf, the Vice President of the Women’s Fellowship advised families of the patients not to abandon them.

She urged them to encourage those discharged to take their medications regularly.

Mr Richard Dzomeku, Deputy Director of the Pantang Hospital, who received the items on behalf of the Hospital, expressed appreciation to the Women’s Fellowship for the gesture.

He said the donation was timely and assured that it would be used for its intended purpose.

Mr Dzomeku appealed to individuals, philanthropists, and corporate bodies to support the inmates.

The group toured the wards, interacted and prayed with the patients.

