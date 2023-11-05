‘Val Charity’ supports Sesime Basic School 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Sesime (VR), Nov. 05, GNA- Val Charity, a Non-Governmental Organisation has presented some educational items to pupils of Sesime Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The gesture, according to the donors, would encourage the pupils to focus on their studies regardless of any prevailing hardships.

Miss Asibi Janet Sawabi, Secretary to the Organisation, during a short presentation ceremony, promised the school their continuous support.

She said quality education remained a key component in the development of children, and that all stakeholders must make it their priority.

Mr Joseph Fleagbo, the Headteacher of the school who received the items on behalf of the pupils, expressed gratitude to the donors for their kind gesture.

He appealed for more support from other quarters to improve the standard of education in the community.

The items donated include school uniforms, shoes, bags, t-shirts, sanitary pads, and others.

Val Charity focuses on providing basic school needs for pupils in Ghana.

The school has a total student population of 231.

