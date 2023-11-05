Malta Guinness WPL:  Edem Atovor strikes twice as Ladystrikers dispatch Jonina Ladies  

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA- Captain of Ladystrikers Edem Atovor grabbed a brace in match-day two of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) against newbies Jonina Ladies FC to record their first win of the season.

Having secured a point against Essiam Socrates in the WPL opening, Atovor’s two important goals were enough to seal a 2-1 victory over their opponent.

The Black Queens’ experienced defender opened the scoring two minutes to end the first half before adding her second in the 70th minute.

Ladystrikers were cruising to a 2-0 lead until Jonina Ladies’ Agnes Yeboah pulled one back for her side in the 77th.

This would be Jonina’s second defeat after a painful 1-0 defeat to Soccer Intellectuals.

For her sterling performance, Atovor was adjudged the Nasco MVP of the match.

In other matches played on Friday, Tamale Super Ladies shared points with Kumasi Soccer Academy in a match that ended 1-1, while Pealpia Ladies’ match against Dreamz Ladies FC ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

