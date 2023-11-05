Businesswoman donates to flood victims in Ketu South  

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Adjevikope (VR), Nov 5, GNA- An Aflao-based businesswoman, Madam Forgive Sorkpor of Kekeli Depot, has donated assorted items to offer relief to some flood victims in some two electoral areas of the Ketu South Municipality.

The items donated through a charity organisation, Epiphany Foundation included 10 bags of maize, six bags of 50kg rice, six cartons of washing powder, four cartons of bar soap, two bags of corn dough, two cartons of tomato paste and 20 crates of soft drink.

Mr Charles Epiphany Ativor, Founder of Epiphany Foundation during the presentation of the items to the Assembly members for Afuta-Glidzi and Nyekornakpoe Electoral Areas for distribution to victims said the donor was touched by the plights of the people devastated by the floods.

He said the donor, a native of Sorkporkope, Nyekornakpoe hoped the items worth about GH¢20,000 would help to temporarily alleviate their burden.

Mr Joseph Mifetu, Assemblyman for Afuta-Glidzi on behalf of Mr Prosper Atoklo, the other Assemblyman and their electorates thanked the donor and the Foundation for the support which he said was much needed considering the level of devastation in the two electoral areas.

“We’re grateful to you for these relief items and it’s our prayer that God should in his own way, bless Madam Sorkpor abundantly, replenish her and make her business flourish.”

Mr Mifetu appealed to other individuals and groups to also come to their aid with items such as mattresses, and wellington boots saying the floods which were still with them had displaced many of their people.

“We also call on the government to fix our road and construct a gutter along it to avert such a disaster and its attendant negative implications in future,” he added.

Madam Rose Adedzorgbe, a flood victim who had walked some 20 minutes from Agbodokope, Nyekornakpoe to Adjevikope with a baby strapped at her back and another she kept carrying to cross the flood waters said the few weeks living with flood had been really devastating to her.

“We need help. Apart from the flood taking our homes, belongings and our livelihoods, movement is another headache for us. I had to trek all the way with these kids because the motor riders are demanding GH¢20.00 and some, GH¢30.00 which I don’t have.”

Mr Thomas Nyaxo, a coconut seller at Adjevikope said he was living in the water because he had nowhere else to move to and his source of livelihood was also impacted as it was difficult getting customers to cross the flood water to patronise his goods.

Madam Sorkpor said she was motivated to reach out to her people when she learnt of their suffering and promised to organise herself to support more victims to give them some relief.

