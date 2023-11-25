UNFPA calls for collective, innovative approaches to end FGM 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Nov 24, GNA-The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has underscored a need for collective and innovative approaches that encourage change in gender and social norms to help fight the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

It said the practice remained a herculean human right and gender-based violation and was still prevalent in many communities globally and nationally and it was significant for strategic interventions targeted at influencing social change and attitudes among major stakeholders to address root causes of the practice.

“By providing up-to-date information on the dynamics of the practice, it is imperative that innovative approaches are needed to address FGM which remains a huge human rights issue for us all, and we must all as various stakeholders, stand up to the task and play our roles in eliminating the practice,” it said.

Dr Wilfred Ochan, the UNFPA Ghana Country Representative, made this admonition in a speech read on his behalf by Dr Doris Mawuse Aglobitse, Programme Specialist and Gender Team Lead, UNFPA, at the launch of a baseline survey report on FGM in some districts in Northern Ghana in Bolgatanga.

The goal of the survey was to assess the current state of knowledge, attitudes and practices and the motivations that sustain the FGM practice in northern Ghana to inform strategies for interventions.

It was conducted in four districts in three regions, namely; Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district in the Savannah Region, Wa East District in the Upper West Region, and Kassena-Nankana West and Pusiga Districts in the Upper East Region.

Globally, more than 200 million women and girls have undergone some form of FGM and although the practice is declining in some countries, where it is prevalent, population growth is putting many girls at risk of undergoing FGM if the current levels continue.

He said many countries including Ghana were at risk of missing out on the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) if measures were not taken to address FGM and its related activities to achieve zero FGM.

“FGM violates the rights of women and girls and limits their opportunities for the future in health, education and income. Rooted in gender inequality and power imbalances, it is an act of gender-based violence that harms girls’ bodies, dims their futures, and endangers their lives.

“But we know that change is possible. With just eight years left to reach the global target of eliminating FGM in 2030, only collective and well-focused actions across a diverse group of stakeholders can end this harmful practice,” he added.

The Survey Report revealed that despite Ghana banning FGM in 1994, the practice was still prevalent in the four districts, however, the practice was higher in the Upper East Region than it was in the other regions and attributed the situation to cross-border activities.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, explained that the preservation of culture was good, however, the aspect of the culture such as FGM which was harmful should be abolished.

He said the practice was retarding development, especially among women and girls and therefore called for strengthened institutions, efforts and partnerships against the practice to achieve zero tolerance by 2030.

Naba Paul Asaana Agoo, the Chief of Zaare, said apart from the need to intensify education to change the beliefs of communities, traditional authorities needed to enforce community laws and regulations that were against the practice and punish perpetrators who flawed the orders.

