Tech in Ghana: UK to partner with Ghana to accelerate growth

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA – Mr Keith MacMahon, the Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, has stated that the United Kingdom (UK) would work to make Ghana a tech powerhouse to improve its economic growth.

“Tech is the way out to help most economies in the years to come and we want to work with all countries in an effort to make it a powerhouse for growth,” he stated.

Mr MacMahon made the statement in an interview with the media when the 12th Edition of the two-day Tech in Ghana Conference was launched at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Accra.

He said the conference, which was on the theme: “Strengthening and showcasing Ghana’s tech ecosystem since 2017,” formed part of bringing Ghanaian and UK colleagues together to make the powerhouse happen.

“I think the government knows tech is the future and is trying to create space and legislations to make it easier for companies to start. People want to invest in Ghana because it has very good tech people,” stated.

Ms Akosua Annobil, Founder and Chief Executive of Tech in Ghana, said tech ecosystem had grown since its inception in 2017 with more tech startups over years and more investment, this was a good sign for the industry.

She said the event was to create platform to promote Ghanaian tech ecosystem to the global audience by making sure we provided more access to knowledge, access to collaborate, access to capital and continue to use the platform also to elevate the ecosystem.

“We have elevated over 550 tech companies, startups both in the UK and in Ghana on the platform and bring about 3,000 students and they are interested in the ecosystem and we serve more as an umbrella of the industry,” she stated

Mr Annobil said the Tech in Ghana was about essentially promoting to come together and not just about the massive but the quality of the people who were brought together into the ecosystem.

The next two days is the Kumasi takeover we are going to showcase Ashanti Region with leading startups, farmerline.

GNA

