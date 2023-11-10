Tamale Teaching Hospital launches 50th anniversary celebrations

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Nov 10, GNA –The Tamale Teaching Hospital has launched its 50th anniversary celebrations with the unveiling of the facility’s new logo at a ceremony in Tamale.

The year-long celebration, which will be climaxed next year, is on the theme: “Changing the Narrative, Repositioning for Excellence.”

Dr Adam Atiku, Chief Executive Officer of TTH, speaking during the launch, said about 50 years ago, TTH, the then regional hospital, was faced with shortage of doctors, which limited the facility to providing basic medical services, adding that complex cases were referred to Kumasi and Accra.

He said after years of challenges and resilience, specialities were added to the hospital’s services over the past couple of years, including endoscopy and dialysis, among others to cover a wider range of health needs.

He said, “Through the continued support of successive governments, partners and collaborators, and all our stakeholders, TTH since its upgrade into a tertiary level facility, has undergone significant transformation, especially in the areas of infrastructural and human resource development.”

Dr Mahmoud Hamid Nassir-Deen, Chairman of the Governing Board of the TTH, acknowledged the vision of the current and previous governments and other relevant stakeholders, who contributed diversely to the growth of the facility.

He noted that some challenges faced by the hospital needed external resolutions, and said paying utility bills was a burden on the facility, which needed consideration by related institutions.

He said, “The hospital is made to pay its utility bills and this is a burden on us. We need external assistance to effectively deliver health care services.”

Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini, Deputy Minister for Health, commended the TTH for its significant impact on the country’s health care system, and for serving as a centre for research.

He urged the management and staff of the hospital to stay united in efforts to provide high-quality healthcare to the public.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, said TTH’s growth from a referral centre to a teaching hospital with a bed capacity of 812, a staff workforce of 3,073, and comprehensive wide range of specialty services, was commendable.

Alhaji Saibu called on the private sector to partner government to ensure accessible and affordable health care for all, saying “Just as the hospital evolved from a referral centre to a teaching hospital, the health care needs of the people have also evolved significantly over the years with an increasing health care demand amidst rising costs.”

GNA

