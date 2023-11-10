Concerned Citizens of Ho demonstrate against City authorities over poor roads



By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Nov. 10, GNA – A group calling itself ‘Concerned Citizens of Ho’ have organised a peaceful demonstration against the City authorities over the deplorable nature of some bridges and road networks in the Municipality.

They said the bad roads and bridges posed a great danger to motorists and commuters and urged the authorities to fix them.

The demonstrators started their procession from the Amegashie Bridge through the Civil Centre, walking along the principal street to the Municipal Assembly, where they

presented a petition to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and a copy sent to the

Volta Regional Minister.

The demonstrators who were clad in red and black were holding placards with inscriptions: “Hon MCE walk the talk. Fix the Amegashie Bridge now! Who did the Amegashie Bridge road? How long will it take for the bridge to be fixed? Lives are at stake!

What is the urban road engineer still doing at post?”

The group, in their petition signed by Mr Vincent Hodoli, Convener of the group, to the MCE, appealed to the City authorities to heed to their call to fix the problems to forestall accidents.

He said they decided to register their displeasure through the protest because the authorities failed to comply with the earlier ultimatum given them to fix the challenges.

The Convener said on September 18, 2023, the group petitioned the City authorities including the Regional Minister, the MCE and the Urban Road Engineer to fix the deplorable roads and bridges.

Mr Hodoli said in that petition the group gave the authorities a two-week ultimatum to address the situation, however, the authorities failed to comply.

The Convener said the group also indicated in the petition their intent to hit the streets should the authorities failed to comply with the deadline given them.

“We are monitoring your actions and shall surely be back on the streets once you fail to deliver,” part of the petition read.

Some of the roads and bridges the group is demanding to be fixed included, Ghana

Water Company Residency road linking the Stadium to Kabore, the Kabore- SSNIT Flats, Togbe Howusu- Barracks roads.

The Children’s Park- Rapassey collapsed bridges, one of which links the Agbelegor Church, the Scrap- OLA bypass, the Veterinary- Housing link road and the Kpenoe road.

Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, receiving the petition, assured the protestors that mechanisms were being advanced to address the situation.

