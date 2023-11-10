Oti NPP Women’s Wing congratulates Flagbearer

By Patience Tawiah,

Nkwanta (O/R), Nov. 10, GNA- The Women’s Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region has congratulated Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his victory as the new flagbearer for the party.

They said the Vice President’s hard work, commitment, tolerance, empathy and dedication over the years had truly paid off, and it was a testament to the awaiting victory in the upcoming 2024 general election.

A congratulatory message signed by Madam Alice Mensah, Oti Regional Women Organizer on behalf of the Women’s Wing, called for unity among the party supporters.

“I want to take this opportunity to encourage the women’s wing of Oti Region and all Party faithfuls to come together as we bury our differences that emerged during the internal elections.”

“It is crucial for us to unite as a strong force against the opposition Party, NDC and together, we can overcome any challenges that may come our way and work towards a brighter future for our beloved nation as we break the eight to protect Ghana’s economy.”

Madam Mensah urged the party supporters to remember that the party’s success was in their collective efforts and unwavering support for the chosen flagbearer.

She said with unity, forgiveness, determination, and a clear vision, the party could achieve great things come 2024 and beyond.

“Myself and my nine (9) Constituencies women organizers and deputy women organizers have fervently positioned ourselves far before the elections to accept and work ardently with the Flagbearer…for a resounding victory come 2024 elections,” she said.

GNA

