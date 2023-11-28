Takoradi City Project canvas support in UK

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Nov. 28, GNA – Mr. Charles Cobbinah, Project Lead for the Sekondi/Takoradi Christmas City Project is on a two-week working visit to the United Kingdom to explore opportunities for partnerships with associations and organizations.

The project, launched in 2020 by the Western Region Coordinating Council, is aimed at making the twin – city the preferred destination for Christmas revelers.

Usually held from December 19 to January 2, the celebration highlights jaw-dropping events and unique places of interest including waterfall, crocodile pond, forts, museums and other historical grounds with masqueraders parading the principal streets in the city.

“I will be meeting with some organizations that I’ve already spoken with from Ghana. I will also meet Ghanaian societies, government officials. I’m here essentially to sell the project to our brothers and sisters here and look at how it can assume a global dimension, ” Mr. Cobbinah added.

“I will also be exploring the possibility of staging a masquerade parade in one of the cities here in the UK, where we will have some groups coming from Ghana to participate. I will also start a discussion on forming groups here in the UK who will in the future also come to Ghana to participate.”

He added: “Top on my agenda will also be to meet representatives of media houses here in the UK, make a strong case for the project and encourage them to attend this year’s edition ultimately to rebroadcast particularly the masquerade parade to its audience.”

Last year, the festival attracted some 200,000 new visitors from Ghana and across the world.

Mr. Cobbinah hoped to build on that success with the introduction of new and attractive events.

He announced: “There will be five masquerade festivals that will be hosted in four different locations including Takoradi, Effia, Essikado and Sekondi.

“There are over 60 other events to complement the Masquerade Carnivals. There will be a Ben Brako Show on January 1. Over 15 activities have been penciled to mark the 5th Anniversary of the Taadi Mall.

“We will have a Brass-band and an all-metal band Competitions and some religious events on December 31 and January 1,” he added.

There would be the Mayor’s Fireworks and Food Bazaar, the Aqua Makarios Boat Jams and a street carnival aside sporting activities and some workshops to be organized by the business community for residents.

“Another innovation we have added is that we would organize a bus ride to historical sites. And this would run for 10 days. I’m not mentioning the sites because it is a surprise and we intend to keep it that way,” the Project Coordinator added.

GNA

