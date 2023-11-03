Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC appoints new Directors to  Board

Accra, Nov. 3, GNA – The Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC has appointed Ms. Naa Adorkor Codjoe and Mr. Subhradeep Mohanty as Independent Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Director, respectively, to the Board of the Bank.

Their appointment took effect from 26 October 2023, an official release issued to the Ghana News Agency, said in Accra.

“Naa Adorkor and Subhradeep come on board with a broad range of expertise and experiences across finance, strategic leadership, corporate governance and risk management,” it said.

“Their appointments will further strengthen and deepen the diverse blend of expertise on the Bank’s board.”

Naa Adorkor is an accomplished and seasoned enterprise risk management specialist and a Chartered Accountant.

She has more than 24 years of professional working experience, 22 years of which is post qualification experience as a Chartered Accountant. She has a background and expertise in external audit, accounting, corporate governance, risk management and business advisory.

She holds a Master of Science degree in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) from the Columbia University, New York and an International Certificate in Enterprise Risk Management from the Institute of Risk

Management, UK.

She is also an alumnus of both the University of Ghana Business School and the China

Europe International Business School where she obtained her bachelor’s and Executive MBA degrees respectively. Naa Adorkor worked in both the Ghana and the London offices of PricewaterhouseCoopers for more than 10 years.

Commenting on her appointment, Naa Adorkor said: “It is such an honour to join the rich and diverse team on this Board. I look forward to supporting the Chairman and members of the board to continue to deliver on the Bank’s strategy.

Subhradeep is the Regional Chief Financial Officer for Standard Chartered Bank for Africa and the Middle East. He has more than 21 years of diverse international experience with various financial institutions across

Asia, USA, Africa and Middle East, with responsibilities spanning finance, strategy, risk, corporate development & business transformation.

Subhradeep has been recognised by AsiaOne as “One of Asia’s top CFOs’ in 2017 and by CFO Power List as an “Icon for Building Finance Organization” in 2019. He has previously worked with JP Morgan in Asia and with American Express in the USA & Asia. He holds an MBA in Strategy & Finance from IIMAhmedabad, India and an engineering degree from IIT-Chennai, India.

Commenting on his appointment, Subhradeep noted, “Ghana continues to be key market in the Africa and Middle East (AME) Region for Standard Chartered and has a lot of growth prospects and opportunities. I look forward to working with the Board to drive growth and strengthen our Bank in the Market”.

Naa Adorkor Codjoe and Subhradeep Mohanty would bring to bear their experience, expertise and diversity to further strengthen the Board, the release said.

Speaking on the appointments, Board Chairman, Ebenezer Twum Asante remarked: “Naa Adorkor and Subhradeep’s appointments to the Board are significant. They are joining us at an opportune time where

their expertise and experience will be leveraged to accelerate the gains we are making in the market. I look forward to working with them to drive our strategic ambitions”.

The new appointments now leave the total number of Directors on the Bank’s Board at nine with a rich representation and diversity of skill, gender and expertise spanning different industries and geographies. GNA

