Halt smuggling of Cocoa to Côte d’Ivoire – DCE caution

By Robert Tachie Menson

Kwaku Ahenfiekrom (B/R), Nov. 03, GNA – Mr. Francis Kwadwo Oppong, Dormaa West District Chief Executive (DCE) has cautioned cocoa farmers over the smuggling of cocoa beans to the neighboring Cote D’Ivoire,

He gave the warning at the end of a two-day working tour across eight communities in the district to assess the progress of ongoing development projects in the area.

The tour also afforded him an opportunity to engage the people and learn at first hand some of their challenges and concerns to help produce strategies to address them.

Among the communities visited by the DCE and his team were Aboaboso, Aprakukrom, Sunkwa, Diabaa, and New Chiraa, Nyameama, Brofoyedu and Kwaku Ahenfiekrom.

He observed that the country over the years had faced challenges of illegal movement of cocoa into the neighboring Cote D’Ivoire

He encouraged the youth to take advantage of the numerous opportunities available, such as the planting for food and jobs programme, to secure a sustainable future.

Mr. Oppong, as part of his visit, interacted with teachers, healthcare workers, traders, farmers, and community leaders and gave the assurance that their concerns would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters for workable solutions.

The DCE mentioned an ultra-modern emergency Centre at the Dormaa West District Hospital, six-unit classroom block at Nkrankwanta presby primary, three-unit kindergarten at Yaakrom presby and a unit classroom block at Asuontam as some ongoing projects in the area for development.

Mr. Oppong educated the communities on government policies and initiatives geared towards poverty alleviation, job creation, and economic empowerment.

The DCE was accompanied by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) District executives led by Chairperson Kwame Owusu,

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

