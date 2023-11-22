Speaker requests Interior, National Security Ministers to appear before Defence Committee

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Nov 22, GNA – Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, Wednesday asked Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister for the Interior and Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, the Minister for National Security to appear before the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament on Thursday, November 23 to appraise the Committee on government’s efforts made concerning a clash between the Mo and Wangara tribes in the Kintampo North municipality.

He said: “As the first authorities to come to this house to brief the committee on Defence and Interior, this is an urgent matter that should be handled with dispatch. I think tomorrow should be okay for the two ministers and their commanders to appear before the committee early tomorrow morning by 0900 hours to brief the committee. It is an urgent matter.”

“The National Security Council through their regional office should immediately intervene because the chieftaincy institution is one of the cornerstones of the peace and security of our country, and we hold that institution dearly. We will do everything to prevent that institution from falling into disarray,” he said.

Mr Bagbin gave the direction on the floor of Parliament when he commented on a statement made by Mr Joseph Kwame Kumah, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kintampo North.

In his statement, Mr Kumah narrated that tensions had become high following the Mo tribe’s request to perform rituals in November and December, coinciding with the annual Klubi festival of the Wangara community.

As a result, Mr Bagbin urged the government to take immediate steps that would ensure peaceful coexistence.

Commenting on the Statement, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Abuakwa South called for a resolution of the matter to bring lasting peace to the Constituency.

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the NDC MP for Ketu South urged the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and Parliament to intervene and protect the Constituents especially when chieftaincy was scared.

On his part, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, an NDC MP for Tamale South advocated the Regional Security Council and Ministry of Interior to ensure an amicable resolution given the situation to provide peace and security in the area through the support of the House.

GNA

