NPP Parliamentary aspirant for Korle Klottey calls for peaceful election

Accra, Nov. 22, GNA—Mr Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Korle Klottey Constituency, has called for peace ahead of the party’s orphan constituencies parliamentary elections scheduled for December 2, 2023.

He urged the aspirants and their supporters to play their part in ensuring peaceful, transparent and credible elections.

Mr Nortey, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday ahead of the elections, said, “This is our country, it belongs firstly to every one of Ghanaian origins, lineage and ancestry and secondly to those we are blessed to share it with.”

“It is therefore very important to me that the aspirants heeded to the polls to remember that we are all party members and are all Ghanaians,” he said.

Mr Nortey said your words should unite the people rather than divide them, adding that no politician should incite followers to cause harm to others.

He said per the records the party had been successful throughout its polls and that the upcoming elections would not be different.

“I am requesting all and sundry to exhibit good manners in all elections for the country to enjoy a smooth and peaceful transition,” Mr Nortey said.

He called on the delegates to vote massively for him to enable him to lead the party in the constituency to win the seat for the party.

Mr Nortey also charged the youth to shame any politician who would attempt not exploit them to foment trouble.

