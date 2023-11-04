Sao Tome Minister explores fleet opportunities at Takoradi Port

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Nov. 4, GNA – Mr. Adelino Cardoso, the Sao Tome Minister for Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Environment, has paid a working visit to the Port of Takoradi to explore business opportunities.

The country’s interest is to use Ghana as a transshipment corridor.

The visit followed an earlier one in February by the Minister of Transport, Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, to Sao Tome on Ghana and Gulf of Guinea Airspace Management.

According to Mr. Cardoso, Ghana’s location along the Gulf of Guinea made it very suitable to use any of its Port as transit for goods to his country.

Mr. Cardoso said this when the Director of Takoradi Port, Mr. Peter Amoo-Bediako, the Minister of Transport, Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah and other management staff took him on a tour of various infrastructure projects within the Port.

He was taken through the ATS-Container and Multipurpose Terminal, the Takoradi Oil and Gas Terminal, the New Dry Bulk Terminal, The Liquid Bulk Terminal and Tacotel.

Mr. kwaku Ofori Asiamah told the Sao Tome Minister about the numerous expansion projects within the Port of Takoradi in recent times to improve upon ship turnaround time, receive bigger vessels and marine traffic.

The minister described the Port as a new Port compared to the 1920 architecture, adding, “the government of Ghana and partners had committed resources and expertise to ensure that the Port lived up to current business responsibilities.”

Mr. Asiamah mentioned that the operationalization of the multi-purpose terminal from January was also a great feat in the maritime trade for the Port, adding, “we are expecting the first ship to arrive in January.”

GNA

