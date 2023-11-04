NPP presidential primaries: Kennedy Agyapong wins at Mfantseman Constituency  

By Victoria Agyemang

Saltpond (C/R), Nov. 4, GNA -Voting ended peacefully in the Mfantseman Constituency of the Central Region with Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, polling 551 votes to beat Vice President Dr Bawumia, who obtained 540.

Dr Afriyie Akoto got five votes, with Mr Addai Nimo obtaining seven out of the total valid votes of 1,104, and one rejected ballot.

The result was declared by Mr Owusu Ansah, the Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission.

Supporters of Mr Agyapong expressed gratitude to the party delegates for believing in their mission.

They urged all members to remain peaceful and accept the national result in good faith as they were all one.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

