Roland Rice wins overall SME award under EU GrEEn project 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Nov. 24, GNA – Roland Rice factory has been adjudged the overall best SME at the European Union (EU) funded GrEEn Businesses close out and award session in Takoradi.

Mr Jesse Roland Prah, owner of the factory, earlier with financial and technical support under the project had committed to excellent business ethics which had seen it achieve the feat among enterprises in the project.

The Incubation Programme was implemented through a comprehensive enterprise development package which included, business development training, capacity building, access to markets, access to networks, mentoring by experienced entrepreneurs and experts, and access to finance particularly through the GrEEn Innovation Challenge.

27 green entrepreneurs received over GHS 3 million matching grants to scale up their businesses.

In the Western Region, Duapa Werkspace, U-Hub and SE-Hub were contracted to implement the project.

The company together with others were honoured during an award and official close-out ceremony to bring an end to the GrEEn Incubation Programme by recognizing the hard work of all implementing partners as well as the innovative green entrepreneurs.

Ms. Barbara White Nkoala, Country Director of SNV in Ghana said through the GrEEN project, the partner hubs as well as the Business Development and Market Linkages Advisors have supported the SMEs to explore new market opportunities including digital and online platforms for their inputs and finished products.

“The Trade shows, exhibitions and networking events organized by GrEEn and partner organizations exposed the SMEs to wider markets… Business to Business (B2B) trips to introduce the SMEs to input suppliers and potential output markets,” she said.

According to her, 125 SMEs have been incubated through the comprehensive enterprise package with about 2,000 jobs created by the SMEs in the Project’s two Regions of implementation.

This year, she said the GrEEn Project in partnership with the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs launched a financial platform, “the Young Entrepreneurs and Startups Support Fund to provide affordable financing aid to SMEs and micro businesses, especially in the sustainable and circular economy sector.”

The SNV Country Director thanked the work that the businesses and partners have and continue to undertake in supporting business development in Ghana.

Mr. Sadda Laoali, Project Manager praised the SMEs for exhibiting great commitment and resilience throughout the Incubation Programme adding, “We are very proud of your progress.”

“The enterprise or business development is a long pathway, and we are aware that a lot is yet to be done. But we remain confident and look forward to celebrating your success stories” he said.

The GrEEn Incubation Programme was rolled out in Ashanti and Western regions in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce, and the Ghana Standards Authority.

The rest are the Food and Drugs Authority, and Association of Ghana Industries, with Business Hubs including U-Hub of the University of Mines and Technology, Duapa Werkspace, and the Social Entrepreneurship Hub over the past four years under Results four of the GrEEn Project’s areas of intervention.

The GrEEn project supported over 125 green MSMEs to grow and contribute to Ghana’s green and climate-resilient local economy.

Some of the SMEs under the categories of; the Most Performing SME, went to Duapa Werkspace, an Incubation Hub with Innovative Green Business, received by Joana Arthur, also CEO of Mending Papers as well as Best Female-Led Business was acknowledged by Nana Yaa Manu, CEO of Waterforce Venture.

Also, the Most Transformed Business was received by Georgina Odoom, CEO of Useful Waste Limited, while the Rising Star award was received by Joel Antanah, CEO of Antanah Farms.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

