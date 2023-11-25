ECOWAS donates to flood victims in North Tongu  

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Nov. 24, GNA – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has donated food and other relief items to victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The district is the hardest hit among nine others in three regions of the country that suffered flooding during a controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams, which affected more than 40,000 people.

Baba Gaba Wakil, the Resident Representative of the Commission, led a team to make the presentation and delivered a truckload of items worth GHC120,000 to them.

He said it was a “modest presentation” as part of a “solidarity mission” and included books and other items for the school children.

He commended the Government and key bodies, including the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the National Disaster Management Organisation for their response to the flood situation, and also the public for the unending support.

Mr Wakil mentioned the millions spent in the wake of the disaster as well as the allocation of 220 million for victims in the 2024 Budget, saying; “We appreciate in ECOWAS, how the Government responded very fast.”

“ECOWAS has a standard response to such disasters, and we will respond more comprehensively after the needs assessment.”

Osbourne Fenu, the District Chief Executive for North Tongu, briefed the team at the national coordination centre and said structural integrity reports were being awaited to enable the people to return to their homes as the waters receded.

The DCE said the prevailing challenge was the loss of academic activities for the students in the camp, whose schools were being used as safe havens.

He said all other issues including water and sanitation were being catered for and the effect of the disaster on education would require the same attention.

A tour of the Mepe Community revealed that many were yet to return to their homes as various agencies worked to make flooded areas habitable again.

The last puddles of mud are being pumped out by the security agencies to dry up the communities as personal belongings lie damaged in abandoned homes.

GNA

