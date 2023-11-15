Regular reading key to personal development-Executive Director

Accra, Nov 15, GNA-Ms Ernesticia Lartey Asuinura, Executive Director, Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC), has called on Ghanaians to see regular reading as a tool for self-development.

She said personal development was the capacity and action to grow one’s self-awareness, abilities, talents, and skills to improve one’s quality of life, adding that regular reading played a vital role.

Ms Asuinura said this during the opening ceremony of the Accra World Book Capital 2023 and Frankfurt Book Fair in Accra.

The event which formed part of a collaboration between the GBDC and Frankfurt Book Fair was part of the events to celebrate Accra as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation World Capital for the year 2023.

The event, which is the first of its kind, is a six-week exhibition open to the public throughout the day.

The Executive Director said as part of the fair, was the exhibition of German books in Accra to get the Ghanaian public know what sort of books were produced and published in Germany, and how best they could be translated into English and other Ghanaian languages.

“This will draw the attention of the publishing industry in Ghana to see the quality and the kind of books produced in Germany and elsewhere in the world, to ensure that books in Ghana also met the standards,” she added.

Ms Asuinura called on Ghanaians to make good use of the books in the library, saying that this would help improve their lives in diverse ways.

Mrs Franziska Jebens, Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, said the Embassy promoted German books in Ghana to foster the cultural exchange between the countries to introduce them to the Ghanaian readers.

“This is also to establish a platform for readers in Ghana and Germany to know each other’s book scenes and literature,” she said.

Mrs Jebens said the gesture was the beginning of a series of exchanges, stating that the idea came up last year, so they would be monitoring to see the level of interest among Ghanaians to attract more of such exchanges.

She said the focus of the exchange was German books, but there were some translated books as well to teach the Ghanaian readers about the German related topics and literature.

Mr Benjamin Klu, Representative, Ghana Publishers Association (GPA), said the Association, which was established in 1976 had been the backbone for book development.

He said the GPA stood for literacy promotion through reading and book development, adding that books were essential in the development of any society or country, of which Ghana was no exception.

“We are therefore happy to associate ourselves with this very important exhibition of German books,” he added.

The Rep for GPA encouraged all and sundry, especially the young ones to keep reading to help in personal development and that of Ghana at large.

GNA

