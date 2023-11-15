Let’s desist from “politics of religion”—Peace Council 

Accra, Nov. 15, GNA—The National Peace Council (NPC) has urged the citizenry to refrain from comments and publications that have the tendency to disrupt Ghana’s peace ahead of the 2024 General Election.

The NPC said it, together with the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), the Office of the National Chief Imam, and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference had observed with great concern some insinuations and publications on electronic and social media seeking to inflame religious passion ahead of the 2024 General Election.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the NPC, Chairman of the CCG, Spokesperson, Office of the National Chief Imam, the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, advised all individuals and groups engaging in such insinuations and publications to refrain and immediately desist from such actions.

It urged all to expose such characters, who had “embarked on this slippery mission”.

The statement reminded Ghanaians of the admirable way they had lived together in peace, despite the religious, political and ethnic diversity and said citizens had a duty as a people to continue to coexist and tolerate such diversity.

It said Article 21(1)(c) of the 1992 Constitution recognised and protected the right of all persons to freely practise any religion and to manifest such practice.

The statement said Article 21(3) also provided for and protected the rights of all Ghanaians to freely form or join political parties and to participate in political activities subject to the qualifications and laws as were necessary in a free and democratic society and consistent with the Constitution.

GNA

