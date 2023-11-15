Ahafo Education Directorate pays respect to late Duayaw-Nkwanta paramount chief 

By Boakye Baafi

Duayaw Nkwanta (A/R) Nov. 15 GNA – The management and staff of the Ahafo Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service have paid their last respect to the late paramount chief of Duayaw-Nkwanta, Nana Boakye Tromo III, who is laid in state at his palace.

The late chief, who reigned for over 50 years, passed on in 2022 after a short illness, and is expected to be buried on Thursday night after a week-long traditional rituals and burial service.

Nana Boakye Tromo III, is credited to have spearheaded the establishment of many educational institutions to train and educate children in the traditional area during his reign.

He also supported the development of education in the area by providing teaching and learning materials as well as other educational infrastructure.

The team, led by Mrs Lucy Ankrah, the Ahafo Regional Director of Education, included Nana Ekow Mensah, Tano North District Director of Education and Mr Williams Boakye Baafi, Ahafo Regional Manager of the Catholic Education Unit.

Other members of the team were heads of senior high schools in the Tano North, some members of conference of heads of basic schools in the district, and some teaching and non-teaching staff of the Ghana Education Service in the district.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to pay his last respect to the late paramount chief on Wednesday, November 15, while former President of Ghana, Mr. John Dramani Mahama and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and other chiefs, would pay their last respect to the late paramount chief on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The late paramount chief would finally go to the village (buried) on Thursday night according to the customs and traditions of the people in the area.

GNA

